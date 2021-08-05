‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers React to Mike Richards ‘Permanent Host’ News

Jeopardy! fans are still coming to terms with the news that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is the front-runner to become the full-time host of the long-running CBS game show.

It’s especially tough to swallow for those hoping Star Trek actor LeVar Burton would get the gig. Burton, who guest-hosted last week, had been passionately campaigning to take the reins and had amassed quite a following of loyal supporters.

Following Variety‘s report that Sony Pictures is in “advanced negotiations” with Richards to take over from the late great Alex Trebek, fans took to social media to share their reactions, many of them shocked or disappointed.

“YALL COULD HAVE A WHOLE ICONIC LEVAR BURTON BUT YOU PICKING CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR… WHAT???” tweeted author Luvvie Ajayi Jones. Many agreed with Jones’ assessment, with activist and writer Charlotte Clymer stating, “LeVar Burton should be the next host of “Jeopardy!” I can’t believe we’re even having this discussion. He’s the obvious choice.”

Check out more reactions below.

While Burton have a large, loyal following, there was plenty of support for other guest hosts, too, including The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, former Jeopardy! champion Buzzy Cohen, and current guest host David Faber.

But Richards also has plenty of support, albeit not so vociferous. “I don’t understand why everyone is so against Mike Richards as the new permanent host. He was affable, humorous, & would make a fine replacement for Alex,” wrote one viewer. And there were others that felt similarly.

While negotiations are said to be in advanced stages, an official decision has yet to be made regarding the new host. A Sony Pictures spokesperson told Variety that talks are still ongoing with other potential candidates still in the race, though the word “frontrunner” was used to describe Richards.

