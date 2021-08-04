Mike Richards in ‘Advanced Talks’ to Become Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Has Jeopardy! found its permanent host? The quiz show is reportedly in advanced negotiations with executive producer Mike Richards to take over the post.

According to Variety, Richards is the front-runner for the gig previously held by the late great Alex Trebek. Fans got to know Richards following first guest host and GOAT champ Ken Jennings‘ run in the position earlier this year.

Several others have taken over guest-hosting duties since, making it clear that the show was considering its options, but they’re supposedly narrowing in Richards’ favor. After Trebek died in November of 2020, the remainder of his episodes aired through the first week of the new year in 2021, when the guest hosts first began taking over.

Variety stated that a Sony Pictures spokesman said discussions about the permanent hosting job are still ongoing with other potential candidates still in the race. While the spokesperson wouldn’t comment on Richards specifically, the word “frontrunner” is being used to describe his status. Others who have reportedly been strongly considered are Tournament of Champions vet Buzzy Cohen and The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik.

Guest hosts have included Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, footballer Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and LeVar Burton. Currently, David Faber is fronting the game show with Joe Buck to follow him in the final week of the season.

Richards’ experience in the game show world is extensive. He served as host of GSN’s Divided and The Pyramid and along with Jeopardy! has executive produced on shows such as The Price Is Right, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and Wheel of Fortune among others.

What do you think of the possibility that Mike Richards could be Jeopardy!‘s permanent host? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings