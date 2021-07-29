‘Big Sky’ Season 2: 7 Questions We Need Answered

Considering Big Sky kicked off its first season by killing off Ryan Phillippe‘s Cody Hoyt in the premiere, we’re never quite sure what to expect with every episode. So is it any wonder that the finale left us wondering just who’s going to survive to a second season?

After all, private detective Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) was shot in the chest. Deputy US Marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) was seriously injured in a car accident. Jenny’s partner Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) was chasing after serial killer Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), who found his match in Scarlet (Anja Savcic). Who knows if Jenny and Lindor will survive their injuries? (But we’d be shocked if Jenny doesn’t, and Metwally was promoted to series regular for Season 2, so Lindor seems safe.)

“I tell all the writers, ‘We have to be ruthless with these characters and not be afraid to burn them,'” Elwood Reid, who’s taken over as showrunner in Season 2, told TV Insider. “And that’s everybody. I tell the leads that all the time: ‘It’s Big Sky. We killed Ryan Phillippe off. We’ll kill anybody off. Don’t tempt me.'”

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we have heading into Season 2.

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC

Is Jenny alive?

Jenny was shot in the chest, and while she was still alive at the end of Season 1, anything is possible. “When we talk about storytelling in the show, no one’s off-limits. I’m not willing to commit that you’re going to see Jenny back,” Reid said after the finale. But considering how much of the first season was Jenny and Cassie learning to work together — the latter was sleeping with the former’s husband, Cody, before his death — and how far they came, we highly doubt they won’t be working together in Season 2 (and it’s not like the show’s suddenly going to have one of them be a ghost while doing so).

Will Cassie track down Ronald?

While we highly doubt that Ronald will be back in custody when Season 2 begins, that doesn’t rule out Cassie briefly catching up to him and Scarlet after she set off after them. Or maybe she’ll stumble across the syndicate, that human-trafficking group. Could nothing really have come of her driving off with a machine gun? It doesn’t seem likely.

What kind of havoc will Ronald and Scarlet wreak?

It was a match made in hell when the two found one another, and it just seems like a matter of time before someone becomes their next victim (even if they do get her daughter back and have her with them). “There’s still a lot more to be discovered both about Ronald and Scarlet,” Reid promised.

What are we about to learn about Jerrie's past?

At the beginning of Season 1, Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) was one of Ronald’s victims. She has since faced him down and is on her way to healing — and with her work in the private investigators’ office, she’s still very much part of the crime-solving. And she won’t be escaping it in Season 2, as Reid teased, “There’s going to be something from her past, not Ronald-related, that’s going to come up that’s going to generate another mystery.” We hope that means more of seeing her in the field, as we did with Lindor at the end of Season 1.

Will Cassie and Lindor get that raincheck?

Has Cassie found love after losing Cody? It looks that way, with the tease of a date in the future for Cassie and Lindor. The raincheck they agreed upon in the finale will happen “if they both survive,” Reid said. “We’ll see. I think the audience has been rooting for it.”

What's up with Legarski's twin?

Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch), the state trooper involved in the human trafficking ring, died in the first season — not by the bullet he took to the head from Cassie, but from the beating (via a hammer) by his wife Merilee (Brooke Smith) as he recovered in the hospital. But is it possible that Lynch could be back? The finale revealed he has a twin, but at the time of the finale, Reid admitted, “we have not figured out [if he’s identical].”

Just how much will we learn about the syndicate — and how deep does it go?

Surprisingly, Jenny and Cassie and Ronald and Scarlet have a common enemy in the syndicate; the couple killed one of the group to return for Scarlet’s daughter. “We’re going to learn a little bit more about the syndicate,” Reid said. “Who’s that state trooper that shows up at Scarlet’s house? What’s his relationship with this whole thing? That’s going to be an active part of Season 2.” We already know there are members of law enforcement part of the human trafficking, which means it’s not going to be quite so easy to bring them down.

