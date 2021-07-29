‘Big Sky’ Season 2: 7 Questions We Need Answered

Considering Big Sky kicked off its first season by killing off Ryan Phillippe‘s Cody Hoyt in the premiere, we’re never quite sure what to expect with every episode. So is it any wonder that the finale left us wondering just who’s going to survive to a second season?

After all, private detective Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) was shot in the chest. Deputy US Marshal Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) was seriously injured in a car accident. Jenny’s partner Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) was chasing after serial killer Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty), who found his match in Scarlet (Anja Savcic). Who knows if Jenny and Lindor will survive their injuries? (But we’d be shocked if Jenny doesn’t, and Metwally was promoted to series regular for Season 2, so Lindor seems safe.)

“I tell all the writers, ‘We have to be ruthless with these characters and not be afraid to burn them,'” Elwood Reid, who’s taken over as showrunner in Season 2, told TV Insider. “And that’s everybody. I tell the leads that all the time: ‘It’s Big Sky. We killed Ryan Phillippe off. We’ll kill anybody off. Don’t tempt me.'”

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we have heading into Season 2.

