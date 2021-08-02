Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ EP Teases Chadwick Boseman’s Final Outing as T’Challa

Disney+ continues its foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with its upcoming animated series What If..? as fan-favorite characters’ stories are flipped on their heads.

As the title suggests, the episodes as the question “what if…?” such as what if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America? Each episode takes well-known stories and tweaks one detail that ultimately changes everything, and one character who will heavily feature in the series is Black Panther‘s T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Boseman is one of the many MCU whose role is reprised through voice work, making What If…? the late actor’s last Marvel project. The actor died in August of 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer.

“It really devastated all of us when we found out,” What If…? executive producer Brad Winderbaum says. “None of us knew that he was sick when we were working with him. But even more humbling was the realization that he knew he was sick when he did the project.”

Joining Boseman, Atwell, and a bevy of other MCU favorites like WandaVision‘s Paul Bettany, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Sebastian Stan, and Loki‘s Tom Hiddleston in the voice cast lineup is Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright. The actor serves as The Watcher, a being that narrates these tales which are inspired by the concept introduced in Marvel’s What If..? comics first published in the ’70s.

While some characters will appear in single episodes, Boseman is voicing “different versions of T’Challa” in “four episodes,” according to Winderbaum who has executive produced MCU films like Black Widow and Thor Ragnarok.

“It’s really emotional and I just hope that we’re honoring him with these finished episodes,” Winderbaum concludes. Fans can see T’Challa onscreen as What If…? plays out on Disney+ Wednesdays beginning this August.

What If…?, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 11, Disney+