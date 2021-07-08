There’s a multiverse of infinite possibilities in the world of Marvel, and the newest offering, its first-ever animated series What If…? examines some of them.

Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series launching on Wednesday, August 11. (Disney+ moved the release day for its originals to Wednesdays from Fridays following another Marvel series’ premiere, Loki.) What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the MCU and features fan-favorite characters including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, and Thor.

This is Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa, and he can be seen quite a bit — with the Guardians of the Galaxy — in the trailer below. Also glimpsed: Killmonger coming to Tony Stark’s aid, Peggy Carter as a version of Captain America, and much more.

As the trailer tells us, reality is changeable and anything’s possible: “Every universe is different, each one unique.” See just how much can change:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Jeffrey Wright’s the Watcher narrates. “I observe all that transpires here. But I do, cannot, will not interfere,” he explains.

Among the MCU stars — in addition to Boseman — whose voices you’ll hear in What If…? are: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Bryan Andrews directs the new series. AC Bradley is head writer.

What If…?, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 11, Disney+