‘What If…?’ Season 2 Sets Release Date — See New Avengers & Villains (VIDEO)

Things have gotten a little twisted in the multiverse. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) returns in Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 trailer (above). And in the spirit of the holiday season, the animated series invites fans to unwrap a new episode every night for nine nights this December.

What If…? Season 2 premieres on Friday, December 22, on Disney+, with one episode coming out every night for nine nights. The trailer introduces a new group of Avengers, as well as introduces Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, Cate Blanchett‘s Hela, and Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan into the animated series. A young and powerful Peter Quill is also seen going up against a group of heroes, and Thanos appears fighting both Captain Carter (who’s voiced by Hayley Atwell again in Season 2) and Captain America (voiced by Josh Keaton) in separate instances. The latter fight is a recreation of Captain America and Thanos’ one-on-one fight in Avengers: Infinity War. How will that battle go differently in this animated reimagination?

All new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are coming to @DisneyPlus on December 22. Unwrap one episode every day for nine consecutive days as our gift to you! pic.twitter.com/gIu6rAVZW9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 15, 2023

Season 2 of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews, with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

The Watcher, Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan are all featured in the trailer above, as are Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Gamora, Black Panther, Killmonger, Dr. Strange, the Winter Soldier, The Grandmaster, Thanos, multiple characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Ant-Man, Scarlet Witch, Darcy Lewis, Rocket, and more. The end of the trailer shows some holiday fare to fit in with the holiday release date and Season 2 poster.

“You thought the story was over, but it was only just beginning,” Wright’s Watcher is heard saying in the beginning of the trailer. “I don’t do sequels… normally. But things have gotten a little twisted in the multiverse.”

What If…? Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+. Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff, will premiere on Disney+ with all five episodes on January 10.

