Bob Odenkirk Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’ After ‘Small Heart Attack’

Bob Odenkirk is feeling the love following a medical emergency on the set of Better Call Saul earlier this week. The actor took a second to update fans on his health via Twitter where he thanked his family, friends, healthcare workers, and crew.

“Hi. It’s Bob,” the tweets begin. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

In the second tweet, Odenkirk adds, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs[sic] support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The internet went ablaze earlier this week after news of Odenkirk’s hospitalization broke as well-wishes poured in. Thankfully, Odenkirk’s reps released a statement reassuring fans that he would be okay following a “heart-related incident.”

The incident took place during the filming of Saul‘s sixth and final season in New Mexico. The Breaking Bad spinoff first debuted back in 2015. Among Odenkirk’s well-wishers was former costar Bryan Cranston who asked people to “please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

As Odenkirk stated in his tweet, he’ll be taking a break from filming before returning to finish the final season. Stay tuned for more updates on the series as they’re announced.

