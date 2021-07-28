Bryan Cranston Asks Fans to ‘Send Positive Thoughts’ to Bob Odenkirk

Bryan Cranston is showing his support for Breaking Bad costar and friend Bob Odenkirk after the actor reportedly collapsed on the set for Better Call Saul‘s final season.

The 58-year-old performer was taken to a hospital but no further information about his condition has been announced at this time. Since the news broke, many of Odenkirk’s colleagues past and present have voiced their well wishes for his recovery and the latest is Bad‘s main guy.

In a statement shared on his Instagram profile, Cranston wrote, “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul.” Cranston went on to add, “He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

Cranston left the message, asking fans for as many well wishes as they can muster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston)

Both Cranston and Odenkirk memorably appeared in the multi-Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad as antihero Walter White and criminal lawyer Saul Goodman with Odenkirk joining in Season 2. Better Call Saul puts Odenkirk in the lead role with the prequel focusing on his evolution from Jimmy McGill into the fast-talking Saul.

Filming for the sixth and final season of Saul is currently taking place in New Mexico.

Better Call Saul, Season 6, TBA, AMC