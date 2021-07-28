Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the hit AMC show.

As first reported by TMZ, Odenkirk was shooting a scene in Albuquerque, New Mexico when he fell ill. He was immediately attended to by crew members and then taken by ambulance to a hospital in Los Angeles. There are no further details on his current condition at the time of writing.

The 58-year-old Odenkirk portrays lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, a spin-off prequel from Breaking Bad, in which he played the same character. The series, which is currently in production on its sixth and final season, traces Saul’s transformation from con-man Jimmy McGill to in-over-his-head criminal defense lawyer Saul.

Following the news of Odenkirk’s collapse, Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support. “Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk,” he wrote. “You got this, brother.”

Similar sentiments were shared by comedian and Arrested Development actor David Cross, who starred with Odenkirk in the cult HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David. “I will share what I know when I can,” Cross wrote. “But Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.”

Actors Elijah Wood, John Hodgman, and Julie Ann Emery (who starred in Better Call Saul Season 1) also sent their well wishes on social media.

Odenkirk, who recently received positive reviews for his leading role in the film Nobody, is expected to release a memoir in 2022 detailing his career from Saturday Night Live to Better Call Saul.

