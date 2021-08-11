‘TWD’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan on Maggie & Negan Working Together (VIDEO)

There’s no redemption for former evildoer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the eyes of recent returnee Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on AMC’s The Walking Dead. And honestly, we don’t blame her. But just how far will her anger take the fiery mama bear when Season 11 begins?

She’s got a good reason to hate Negan, at least. For those that might not recall (honestly, how could you forget?), Negan bashed in the skull of Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her child, with his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille. Justice was served — sort of — via a lengthy prison sentence enacted by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Ever since gaining his freedom, Negan’s been on a journey of redemption, but it isn’t good enough for Maggie.

“As soon as Maggie comes back, any goodwill that he might’ve had with anyone else is kind of gone, in a flash,” says Morgan during a Zoom chat ahead of the release of TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which hits newsstands nationwide on Tuesday, August 17.

And you can expect even more icy encounters when the two embark on a suicide mission in the season premiere with their fellow survivors to replenish the supplies lost in the Whisperers War. “Maggie, Negan, and the rest of the group come into Season 11 with pretty high stakes,” Cohan notes. “Alexandria’s completely out of food, and as people started to see in [Season] 10C, we have these Reapers hunting us, and they’re pretty aggressive. It has forced [Maggie and Negan] to set aside their differences to meet some basic needs, and to put food on the table.”

We’ll see if these two can hold their tempers long enough, or if their journey — through the walker-infested subway tunnels of Washington, D.C. — strikes a boiling point between these two.

Check out the full video interview with Morgan and Cohan above.

The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, 9/8c, AMC (or catch it a week early on AMC+)

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international pre-order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and will be available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, August 17