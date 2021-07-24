‘Dexter’: Old Habits Die Hard in Revival Trailer as Showtime Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

The first full trailer for Showtime’s Dexter revival has arrived timed to the show’s [email protected] panel.

Along with the return of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the trailer also unveils the long-awaited premiere date for the show. Mark your calendars because Dexter will premiere on Sunday, November 7.

The revival season is titled Dexter: New Blood and as seen in the trailer, below, Dexter’s having some difficulties suppressing his killer tendencies as he lives in hiding. Set 10 years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds Dexter living in Iron Lake, New York under a new name.

But can the serial killer keep himself from drawing blood? He’s trying hard to as he embraces a new life, but when unexpected events take place in his new community, Dexter’s Dark Passenger beckons to him. In addition to Hall’s Dexter, viewers also get their first look at new cast members including Julia Jones, Clancy Brown, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Jack Alcott.

As previously announced, the new episodes will feature former stars Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow, both of whom didn’t make it out of the show’s original run alive. Neither Carpenter nor Lithgow make appearances in the teaser, but there’s still plenty to take in.

Dexter: New Blood reunites Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips and features 10 hour-long episodes that are still currently in production in Massachusetts. Check out the sneak peek trailer, below, and don’t miss Dexter‘s return this fall.

Dexter: New Blood, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 7, 9/8c, Showtime