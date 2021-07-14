Jennifer Carpenter to Return for Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Revival

Another face from beyond the grave will be returning for the upcoming Dexter revival as Jennifer Carpenter‘s Debra Morgan is expected to be involved in the series.

The revelation came from John Lithgow, who was recently confirmed to be returning for the 10-episode limited series. The Trial & Error star, who played the infamous Trinity Killer in Season 4 of the hit Showtime drama, will appear in flashback form, and he won’t be the only one. According to Lithgow, Carpenter was also part of the reunion with Dexter star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

“As all Dexter fans know, we saw the end of the Trinity Killer, so that by definition means it’s a flashback,” Lithgow told Deadline following his Emmy nomination for HBO’s Perry Mason. “It was just wonderful to rejoin that gang — including Michael and Jennifer Carpenter and Clyde Phillips.”

Carpenter played Dexter’s foul-mouthed foster sister Debra, a Miami Metro homicide detective who eventually discovered that her seemingly mild-mannered brother was a serial killer. She was killed off in the series finale when Dexter had no choice but to turn off her life support. Carpenter fueled fan speculation earlier this year when she posted an on-set photo on Instagram, showing her in Debra-like clothing.

Lithgow, meanwhile, was a guest star in the fourth season, playing the sinister Arthur Mitchell, an apparently normal husband and father who turned out to be the Trinity Killer. Dexter murdered Arthur in the Season 4 finale.

Speaking on what to expect from the new season, Lithgow stated, “They don’t take it into a different era, but it’s in a different part of the world, a different part of the country, and a whole new cast of characters.” He then added, “There are all sorts of wonderful surprises and callbacks from the first few seasons.”

Dexter aired for eight seasons on Showtime, ending its run in 2013. While the show was critically acclaimed across its first four seasons, the series finale was met with a harsh response, with many fans and critics upset with how the show concluded. The revival was announced in October 2020 and is expected to premiere later this year.