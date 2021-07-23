‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Crew Returns for New Adventures in the Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

“Our ship might not be the biggest. And we might do the missions nobody else wants. But we are still Starfleet,” Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) says in the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 (premiering August 12).

This first look was unveiled as part of the show’s presence at [email protected]. Jerry O’Connell (“Commander Jack Ransom”) moderated the panel that included voice cast members Tawny Newsome (“Ensign Mariner”), Jack Quaid (“Ensign Boimler”), and Eugene Cordero (“Ensign Rutherford”), creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells (“Ensign Tendi”).

The trailer begins with a gorgeous look at space. “A view like this makes you realize it doesn’t matter what deck you work on. We’re all in it together,” Mariner comments…before she and the rest of the crew realize they’ve been left behind. Time to check their oxygen levels!

Watch the video below for a look at the action, adventures (some look painful!), comedy, new enemies, and, of course, evil computer of Season 2. Plus, who’s talking to a plate?

And after the trailer dropped, Newsome noted, “I am so happy that the Tamarian [Lieutenant Kayshon] is in there because I wanted to talk about it. Is this the first time since that episode of TNG ‘Darmok’ we’ve seen this race of alien? Voiced by Carl Tart,” whom she called an “amazing pick.”

“The challenge of having a Tamarian security officer where he kind of can speak English but mostly he’s speaking in memes and metaphor, truly fun to write,” McMahan added. “The Tamarians were the first memes,” Newsome agreed.

Season 2 is described as “bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before,” with “strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan.” In addition to the Lower Deckers, the Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Freeman, Commander Ransom, and Doctor T’Ana (voiced by Gillian Vigman).

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions (CBS Studios’ new animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Joining McMahan as executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, and Aaron Baiers (who brought McMahan to the project).

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, August 12, Paramount+