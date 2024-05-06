‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

“There will be a wedding,” Fire Country star Billy Burke promises of the upcoming May 17 finale. “What transpires at that wedding is in question, and Bode [Max Thieriot] might be rethinking his relationship status in the whole scheme of what he’s got in front of him.”

Before that finale, however, everyone’s heading to the campaign fire in Episode 9, airing May 10, and as seen in the photo above, Bode and his ex, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila), whose wedding to Diego (Rafael de la Fuente) is the one coming up, will have a conversation. This comes after Gabriela’s mom (Paola Núñez) surprised her by showing up at the Firefighters’ Ball—off an invite from Diego—and talked to both her exes, Bode and Jake (Jordan Calloway). and Roberta certainly didn’t seem to think that it’s over for her daughter and Bode.

“I think that’s a special moment in the sense of, they haven’t had a lot of alone time together for a while,” Arcila tells TV Insider. “And at the end of the day, I think that Gabriela feels that she knows that Bode is a safe space when she needs to have a conversation or express herself with everything she’s going through. So I think it is going to be a bittersweet moment for the audience.”

As for the wedding, Arcila teases, “everyone is going to be shocked in every character, all the twists that come with each and every character. It’s a very emotional episode as well, especially for Manny [Kevin Alejandro]. And I don’t think people are going to expect what’s to come. It’s going to keep you on your toes.”

For Gabriela (and yes, she’ll at least be seen in a wedding dress), she continues, “there’s a lot going on in life and in her mind a lot to process and then go get married while you’re processing everything…”

No wonder “she’s overwhelmed,” according to the star. “And I think she’s nervous. She wants to make the right decision for herself, for her family. So I think realistically, you’d want more time to go through all of these things, but in the field that everybody works in, there’s not really much time.”

The good news is that Fire Country has already been renewed for its third season. And while Gabriela may be about to marry someone else, the relationship that everyone is watching is hers with Bode.

“They feel a lot, but I also think they both don’t know where they’re going to be left because the way that the episode ends, you’ll see why,” Arcila teases of the pair at the end of the finale. “The way that the episode ends, I don’t know how they feel where they both stand. I think they’re both really just hurt and confused and trying to keep it together.”

Looking ahead to the third season, she’s hoping “Gabriela starts processing some of her stuff and going through the waves of it and healing and you get to see everything she’s lived, all the consequences that it’s created in her character and in her being, because I don’t think she realizes that she’s always kind of been in the fight or fight mode subconsciously.”

How do you think the second season will end? How do you want it to end? Let us know in the comments section, below.

