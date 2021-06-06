‘Star Trek: Lower Decks,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ & More Out of This World Shows

Looking for other-worldly entertainment? Get in touch with the extraterrestrial side of TV with returning favorites like Roswell, New Mexico and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

War of the Worlds

Intruder alert: Season 2 of the modern take on H.G. Wells picks up with Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones) inside the aliens’ ship, after discovering she’s connected to the humanoids that took over Earth. “The deeper Emily’s bond with the aliens becomes, the harder it will be for her family to protect her,” says executive producer Howard Overman. That is, if they even want to. —Emily Aslanian Season Premiere, Sunday, June 6, 9/8c, Epix

Roswell, New Mexico

Nathan Dean Parsons pulls double duty in Season 3 as hero alien Max and Mr. Jones, the mysterious stowaway from the 1947 UFO crash. While Jones reveals Max’s origin story, biomedical engineer Liz (Jeanine Mason) starts anew in Cali. “Cutting-edge science, a lab partner with abs as great as his mind and an ocean view are a pretty great place for her to be,” says showrunner Chris Hollier. “[But] is it the right place for her to thrive?” —Mandi Bierly Season Premiere, Monday, July 26, 8/7c, The CW

Star Trek: Lower Decks

For the animated comedy’s second season, expect fresh pairings among the U.S.S. Cerritos support crew (like eager Tendi and badass Mariner) and, of course, nods to the iconic franchise. “If you’re a Star Trek fan, it’s going to be a feast of fun, familiar things seen in new ways,” says exec producer Mike McMahan. —Jim Halterman Season Premiere, Thursday, Aug. 12, Paramount+