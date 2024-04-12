Star Trek: Strange New Worlds shall live longer. The live-action Paramount+ series has been renewed for Season 4. Its animated sibling, Star Trek: Lower Decks, was previously renewed for Season 5, but Paramount+ has announced that Season 5 will be its last.

Star Trek: Strange New World‘s renewal is an early one; the series is currently in production on Season 3, which will premiere in 2025. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 is also currently in production and will debut this Fall 2024 on Paramount+.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+, said in a statement on Friday, April 12. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our Season 3 premiere. Similarly, Star Trek: Lower Decks has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can’t wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season.”

“Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds are integral to the Star Trek franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios. “We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crews and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world.”

Star Trek: Discovery recently premiered its fifth and final season on April 4. Paramount+ says that the new original movie Star Trek: Section 31 starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh recently wrapped production, and the new original series Star Trek: Star Fleet Academy will begin production later this year.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and more. Lower Decks stars the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, and more.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 3, 2025, Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 5, TBA, Paramount+