Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year.

Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Foxx will play Ruby, the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears on the scene and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison (played by Station 19‘s Brenda Song). Foxx is the real-life daughter of singer and actor Jamie Foxx.

The series also stars Shay Mitchell (You), Esther Povitsky (Alone Together), Malin Åkerman (Soulmates), Brianne Howey (Batwoman), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Goran Visnjic (Timeless), Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), and Connor Hines (Angie Tribeca).

Foxx is currently the in-studio DJ for Fox’s musical game show, Beat Shazam, which is hosted by her father. She also served as a writer and executive producer on Jamie Foxx’s father-daughter comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix and has a role in her dad’s upcoming directorial debut, All-Star Weekend. Her movie appearances include 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Safety.

The news of Foxx’s casting comes after the recent additions of Jayson Blair (Life Sentence) and former late-night host Lilly Singh. Blair will play Liam, a new love interest for Povitsky’s character Izzy, while Singh is set to portray a queer bar owner named Liv.

Dollface Season 2 is currently in production in Los Angeles and is expected to debut in 2022. Jordan Weiss serves as creator and executive producer with Michelle Nader as showrunner. Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley exec produce for LuckyChap Entertainment along with Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade, Dennings and Nicole King.

Dollface Season 2 premiere, TBA, 2022, Hulu