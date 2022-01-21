What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in February 2022

Hulu is ready to cure your winter blues next month with a slate of original TV and movie premieres coming to the streamer in February.

Based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, the eight-episode miniseries Pam & Tommy follows the scandal surrounding the famed couple’s leaked sex tape and the people responsible for its release. Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as the titular couple alongside Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman.

The Kat Dennings-led Hulu original series Dollface returns for its long-awaited second season, with all 10 episodes dropping February 11. Other Hulu originals headed to the streamer next month include Season 2 of Your Attention Please, Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6, and the film NO EXIT.

Below, see the full list of titles coming and going from Hulu in February.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in February

February 1:

Your Attention Please, Season 2 Premiere (Hulu)

Top Chef, Complete Season 18

1984 (1985)

A Better Life (2011)

The Accused (1988)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Ambassador (1985)

Apartment Troubles (2014)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Bank Job (2008)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns, 30th Anniversary (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin, 25th Anniversary (1997)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Black Swan (2010)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Bronze (2015)

Casualties of War (1989)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cousins (1989)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Date Movie (2006)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

The Doors (1991)

El Dorado, 55th Anniversary (1967)

Fight Club (1999)

First Daughter (2004)

The Flintstones (1994)

The French Connection (1971)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Glory (1989)

Hamburger Hill, 35th Anniversary (1987)

He Got Game (1988)

Hitch (2005)

House of the Dead (2003)

Hustle and Heat (2004)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The January Man (1989)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Lake Placid (1999)

Liar (1997)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Lucky (2017)

Major League (1989)

Man on Fire, 35th Anniversary (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, 60th Anniversary (1962)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Mirrors (2008)

Miss Bala (2011)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Narc, 20th Anniversary (2002)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

The One (2001)

Oscar (1991)

The Other Guys (2010)

Patriot Games, 30th Anniversary (1992)

Planet 51 (2009)

Real Genius (1985)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Ring Two (Unrated) (2005)

Robing Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Roxanne, 35th Anniversary (1987)

Safe (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snow Day (2000)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Step Up (2006)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stick It (2006)

Striking Distance (1993)

Summer Rental (1985)

Swing Vote (2008)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

The Tree of Life (2010)

Turbulence (1997)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Water for Elephants (2010)

Whiplash (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump, 30th Anniversary (1992)

You Again (2010)

February 2:

Pam & Tommy, Series Premiere (Hulu)

February 3:

Basketball And Other Things, Complete Season 1

The Deep House (2021)

February 4:

Beans (2021)

The Beta Test (2021)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

February 5:

Rick & Morty, Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

February 8:

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (2022) (National Geographic)

February 10:

To Catch A Smuggler, Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

Gully (2021)

February 11:

Dollface, Complete Season 2 (Hulu)

February 14:

The Space Between (2021)

February 15:

America’s Book of Secrets, Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition, Complete Season 1

American Pickers, Complete Season 15

Encounter, Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Food That Built America, Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire, Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders, Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA, Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight, Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, Complete Season 2

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, Complete Season 1

Mountain Men, Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen, Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Pawn Stars, Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Complete Season 2

Storage Wars, Complete Season 13

The UnXplained with William Shatner, Complete Season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets (2020) (Lifetime)

District B13 (2004)

Fireheart (2022)

Hammer of the Gods (2013)

Oscar Peterson: Black & White (2021)

The Shape of Water(2017)

Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders? (2020) (Lifetime)

February 17:

Trolls: TrollsTopia, Complete Season 6 (Hulu)

A House on the Bayou (2021)

February 18:

The King’s Man (2021)

The Feast (2021)

February 19:

Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Gurren Lagann, Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

February 22:

American Song Contest, Series Premiere (NBC)

How It Ends (2021)

February 24:

Snowfall, Season 5 Premiere (FX)

The Last Rite (2021)

February 25:

NO EXIT (2022) (Hulu)

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

February 27:

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in February

February 4:

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

February 5:

Antebellum(2020)

February 10:

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

February 13:

The Dictator (2012)

February 14:

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Logan (2017)

February 28:

1984 (1985)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All Is Lost (2013)

The Ambassador (1985)

An American Citizen (1992)

The Apparition (2012)

The Babysitter (1995)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Carpool (1996)

Casualties of War (1989)

Clockstoppers (2002)

The Conversation (1974)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

Election (1999)

Fight Club (1999)

Flightplan (2005)

The French Connection (1971)

Glory (1989)

Gone Girl (2014)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

The Haunting (1999)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Holy Man (1998)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

Intersection (1994)

The Interview (2014)

The January Man (1989)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Castle (2001)

Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mean Creek (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

The New Age (1994)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Open Range (2003)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Q & A (1990)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Role Models (2008)

Roxanne (1987)

The Saint (1997)

Second Best (1994)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Sinister (2012)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sommersby (1993)

Space Jam (1996)

Step Up (2006)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turtle Beach (1992)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)