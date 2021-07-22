‘Sanditon’ Begins Season 2 Production as Masterpiece Announces New Cast Members

The cameras are officially rolling once more on Sanditon as the Red Planet Pictures and Masterpiece drama begins production on Season 2.

A favorite among PBS viewers, Sanditon Season 2 sees the return of heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) who was freshly heartbroken after Sidney Parker’s (Theo James) abrupt exit in the Season 1 finale. The action picks up nine months after the events of Season 1 as the titular fictional English seaside resort town grows in popularity.

Featuring characters old and new, Season 2 will see Charlotte attract the attention of not only one, but two, new men as the Army sets up base in Sanditon. The romantic prospects vying for Charlotte’s affections include mysterious resident Alexander Colbourne (Industry‘s Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and war hero Colonel Francis Lennox (Shadow and Bone‘s Tom Weston-Jones).

Also back for more romantic drama is Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) who is eager to create her own identity in her last summer season before turning 21. As per usual, Georgiana gets up to some mischief in the name of love, but will her actions run the risk of making her lonelier than ever?

The Parkers, who housed Charlotte during her initial visit in Season 1, are also back as Tom (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon. More unforeseen issues await though and secrets and lies within the Denham family threaten to strike the town with scandal.

Sanditon production is officially underway! Joining stars Rose Williams and Crystal Clarke at the finest seaside resort are Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Weston-Jones, Rosie Graham… #SanditonPBS pic.twitter.com/iHHmVQ2nxO — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) July 22, 2021

Other new cast members include Charlotte’s younger sister Alison Heywood (Outlander‘s Rosie Graham) who is quickly acquainted with Captain William Carter (Still So Awkward‘s Maxim Ays). Meanwhile, additional roles to look out for also include Captain Declan Fraser (Normal People‘s Frank Blake), and painter Charles Lockhart (Versailles‘ Alexander Vlahos).

Along with Williams, Clarke, and Marshall, Season 2 will see the return of original stars Anne Reid, Kate Ashfield, Jack Fox, Charlotte Spencer, Lily Sacofsky, Turlough Convery, Kevin Eldon, and Adrian Scarbrorough. Adapted by acclaimed writer Andrew Davies, Sanditon is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel. Earlier this year, it was announced that the once-in-limbo favorite was being renewed for Seasons 2 and 3. Stay tuned for additional details as production continues to take place in the U.K.

