Theo James & His Biggest TV Roles So Far

He may have been the face of a major movie franchise, but Theo James is proving to be a bigger name for his TV roles in recent years as the former Divergent actor has become a big deal on the small screen.

Whether he’s donning period duds for a turn in PBS‘s Sanditon or playing a pesky privileged guest in Season 2 of HBO‘s hit The White Lotus, James has carved out a solid body of TV work. As James steps into the world of Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen on Netflix, we’re taking a look at six of his biggest TV roles to date so far.

Scroll down for a peek into his TV filmography, and let us know what your favorite performance from James is in the comments section, below.

The Gentlemen, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 7, Netflix

Theo James in 'Golden Boy'
JoJo Whilden/©CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

Golden Boy

The former CBS series saw James step into the lead as Walter William Clark Jr., a newly-promoted homicide detective, who through a series of flashforwards is revealed to be the youngest police commissioner in the history of his department. Chronicling Walter’s journey from the ages of 27 to 34, the show only ran for a single season. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, the show featured 13 episodes, which ran from February to May of 2013.

Castlevania
©Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Castlevania

Lending his vocals to the character Hector, James made his way into the animation world beginning with Castlevania‘s second season on Netflix. He voiced the character again for Seasons 3 and 4 through 2021. Hector is one of the demons summoned by Dracula in the anime drama.

Theo James in 'Sanditon' Season 1
Simon Ridgway / ©PBS/Red Planet Pictures / courtesy: Everett Collection

Sanditon

The PBS series based on Jane Austen’s final unfinished novel saw James take the lead as Sidney Parker, a man who falls for heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). Unfortunately, the pair are separated by Sidney’s commitment to familial duty, and sadly, the pair never have the chance to reconcile before James exited the show between Seasons 1 and 2.

Theo James in 'The Time Traveler's Wife'
Macall Polay / ©HBO Max / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Time Traveler's Wife

Once again a romantic lead, James took on the role of Henry DeTamble, a man afflicted with the power to uncontrollably time travel. The former HBO series saw him star opposite Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire in the 2022 adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel. But for fans seeking a complete adaptation, they’ll be slightly disappointed as the first season only covers a portion of Henry and Clare’s romance.

Theo James in 'The White Lotus'
Fabio Lovino / ©HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection

The White Lotus

Despite James’ success onscreen, it was his role as the pompous resort guest Cameron in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, that really launched his status as a TV A-lister. Vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and their friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza), the quartet had quite the dynamic as the Sicily-set season unfolded.

Theo James in 'The Gentlemen'
Christopher Rafael / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Gentlemen

Now, James steps into the shoes of Eddie Halstead, a man who inherits the estate of his wealthy father only to learn it’s now harboring a large drug empire. It is set in the same world as Ritchie’s 2019 film titled The Gentlemen. Expect plenty of action and drama as Eddie’s life is flipped upside down in the Netflix series.

