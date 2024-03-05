Theo James & His Biggest TV Roles So Far

He may have been the face of a major movie franchise, but Theo James is proving to be a bigger name for his TV roles in recent years as the former Divergent actor has become a big deal on the small screen.

Whether he’s donning period duds for a turn in PBS‘s Sanditon or playing a pesky privileged guest in Season 2 of HBO‘s hit The White Lotus, James has carved out a solid body of TV work. As James steps into the world of Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen on Netflix, we’re taking a look at six of his biggest TV roles to date so far.

Scroll down for a peek into his TV filmography, and let us know what your favorite performance from James is in the comments section, below.

The Gentlemen, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 7, Netflix