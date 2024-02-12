10 Jane Austen-Inspired Titles to Check Out on TV (PHOTOS)

Some tales are truly timeless, and such is the case with most of Jane Austen‘s extensive library of literature (Pride and Prejudice, Northanger Abbey, Emma, Mansfield Park, and Persuasion, to name a few).

Austen’s works have been adapted dozens of times for television and film, whether they reflect the 1800s time period in which they were written or not. Whether full-on modern-day romantic comedies are your cup of tea or traditional dramas tickle your fancy, there’s a title for most Austen enthusiasts to enjoy.

Ranging from 1995 through to 2024, we’ve gathered ten titles you can check out on TV and streaming now. Scroll down to see which shows and films are worth checking out if you’re a fan of Austen.

Sanditon Rose Williams Theo James
ITV/PBS

Sanditon (2019)

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s final unfinished work began airing in the United States on PBS in 2020 as part of the channel’s Masterpiece titles. Starring Rose Williams and Theo James as Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker, this limited series contains many of Austen’s tropes, including scheming to secure social status, misunderstood male characters and more. Streaming now on Prime Video & PBS Passport

Pride and Prejudice Colin Firth Jennifer Ehle
BBC

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Considered the cornerstone in Jane Austen-inspired shows, this adaptation of her popular work features Colin Firth as the incorrigible Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as heroine Elizabeth Bennet. Streaming now on Prime Video, BritBox, Hulu & Roku Channel

Lost in Austen Tom Mison
ITV

Lost in Austen (2008)

This series takes a silly approach to Pride and Prejudice by seeing an Austen-obsessed woman named Amanda (Jemima Rooper) swap places with Elizabeth Bennet, filling in for the character just as Mr. Bingley (played by a pre-Sleepy Hollow and pre-Watchmen Tom Mison) has arrived in Hertfordshire. Needless to say, when things begin going awry, Austen’s plot is abandoned for some seriously hilarious fantasy-fulfilling shenanigans. Streaming now on Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Prime Video, The Roku Channel & BritBox

Bridget Jones's Diary
Miramax Films

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

This beloved film — number one in a trilogy spanning 15 years — sees Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger fill the shoes of Bridget Jones, a woman who is far from perfect, but Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy (yes, the same one who played a different Darcy in 1995) likes her just as she is. Throwing in Hugh Grant as a Mr. Wickham figure and you’ve got a modern rom-com worthy of Austen’s influence with two sequels including Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby. Streaming now on Paramount+, Pluto TV & The Roku Channel

Pride & Prejudice Kiera Knightley Matthew Macfadyen
Focus Features

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

This gorgeous Oscar-nominated film from Joe Wright is a worthy follow-up to ’95’s miniseries, but this time around Keira Knightley and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen fill the lead roles of Elizabeth and Darcy. Set against the stunning English countryside, this adaptation is a feast for the eyes, and it boasts a star-studded cast that includes Donald Sutherland as Mr. Bennet, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, and Jena Malone as Bennet sisters Jane, Kitty and Lydia, as well as Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly as Bingley’s insufferable sister Caroline. Streaming now on Peacock

Death Comes to Pemberley
BBC

Death Comes to Pemberley (2013)

For fans of the crime drama genre, this series inspired by P.D. James’ book continues the story of Pride and Prejudice‘s characters — but with a murder mystery twist. Beloved characters return for this whodunit series which sees Lydia (Jenna Coleman) arrive at the Darcy estate proclaiming “murder.” The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys plays Mr. Darcy, Anna Maxwell Martin plays Elizabeth and Matthew Goode appears as Mr. Wickham in this 3-part series. Streaming now on Prime Video & PBS Masterpiece

Jennifer Coolidge, James Callis, Keri Russell, JJ Feild, Georgia King, and Ricky Whittle in 'Austenland'
©Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy Everett Collection

Austenland (2013)

Based on Shannon Hale’s novel of the same name, Austenland tells the story of Darcy-obsessed Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) who spends big to experience an immersive Austen vacation experience. While there, she meets some truly eccentric folks among which include The White Lotus‘s Jennifer Coolidge. JJ Feild and Bret McKenzie play the Darcy and Wickham to Jane’s Elizabeth in this hilariously delightful film. Streaming now on Max

Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton (2020)

Sure, this is based on Julia Quinn’s books, but Shondaland’s Netflix hit is a regency-era romantic drama that pulls from plenty of tropes present in Austen’s works. Along with featuring a witty female writer in Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) Lady Whistledown, the enemies-to-lovers trajectory of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) Season 2 romance certainly echoes that of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Streaming now on Netflix

Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, and Stacey Dash in 'Clueless'
Everett Collection

Clueless (1995)

Inspired by Emma, this movie moves the storyline to 1990s Beverly Hills where Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) is playing matchmaker for her teachers alongside pals Dionne (Stacey Dash) and new student Tai (Brittany Murphy). But despite her intrigue in everyone else’s love lives she’s a little… clueless about her own. Streaming now on Paramount+

Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn in 'Emma'
© Focus Features / courtesy Everett Collection

Emma (2020)

This newer adaptation of Austen’s classic novel sees The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy step into the titular role opposite Johnny Flynn‘s Mr. Knightley. Joining them in the acclaimed film are Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, and Gemma Whelan to name a few. Streaming now on Peacock

