10 Jane Austen-Inspired Titles to Check Out on TV (PHOTOS)

Some tales are truly timeless, and such is the case with most of Jane Austen‘s extensive library of literature (Pride and Prejudice, Northanger Abbey, Emma, Mansfield Park, and Persuasion, to name a few).

Austen’s works have been adapted dozens of times for television and film, whether they reflect the 1800s time period in which they were written or not. Whether full-on modern-day romantic comedies are your cup of tea or traditional dramas tickle your fancy, there’s a title for most Austen enthusiasts to enjoy.

Ranging from 1995 through to 2024, we’ve gathered ten titles you can check out on TV and streaming now. Scroll down to see which shows and films are worth checking out if you’re a fan of Austen.