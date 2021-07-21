‘The Demi Lovato Show’: Roku Reveals the Guest Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)

“I will always be here for you, no judgment, no nothing,” Demi Lovato says to one of their guests in the trailer for their new Roku Originals series.

The celebrity guests on The Demi Lovato Show, premiering on Friday, July 30, include Olivia Munn, Lucy Hale, Nikita Dragun, Dr. Steven Greeg, YG, Jameela Jamil, Elyse Resch, Matthew & Sirah, and Jay Shetty. In the 10-minute episodes, they’ll address some of today’s edgiest social topics — including activism, systemic racism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and interplanetary visitors — in honest discussions with Lovato.

“To say I’ve been through a lot is an understatement. This show is a safe space for honesty and vulnerability, and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s joining me,” the talk show’s host says in the trailer below.

Watch the video to see some of the things they and their guests will be discussing and revealing:

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato previously said in a statement about their new show. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.”

Joining Lovato as executive producers are Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui, and Sara Hansemann. Hannah Lux Davis directs the series produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects.

All episodes will be available for free on The Roku Channel via the website or mobile app and on any Roku device.

The Demi Lovato Show, Premiere, Friday, July 30, The Roku Channel