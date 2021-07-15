Wait, Why Weren’t Those Scenes From the ‘Loki’ Trailers in the Show?

[WARNING: MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 6, “For All Time. Always.”]

Loki Season 1 is officially done, and for better or worse, the multiverse has been unleashed — along with its various versions of the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Lovecraft Country‘s Jonathan Majors), potentially several recognizable versions of Spider-Man (if those rumors are to be believed) and maybe even Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) not-so-imaginary kids from WandaVision. We know the story isn’t over, because the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki) is getting a second season to try and stop the Conqueror from, well, conquering.

But as we puzzle over various burning questions and ponder what all of this means for the MCU’s canon, we’re also scratching our heads about the absence of a few key moments from the show’s promotional materials. Here’s what we noticed wasn’t there — and our theories as to why the scenes didn’t air.

What Was Missing?

Mainly, we’re wondering what happened to the footage of Loki in his original Thor costume. Trailers showed a couple of brief snippets of what we can only guess was him ruling over Asgard in all his glorious purpose, standing before several subjects. What happened to King Loki?

But there’s another interesting omission: in the early trailers, there was footage of Loki in Stark Tower (presumably during the 2012 Avengers timeline), during which he was standing in front of a mirror. “Glorious,” he said, in classic Loki fashion. That scene wasn’t in the show, either.

Theory #1: Classic Marvel Misdirection

Usually when you see a trailer, the footage ends up being in the show or movie. Unless it’s Marvel, and things are filmed or edited deliberately to throw fans off.

For example, scenes including Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were edited in the trailers so only Loki was visible or so she had her cloak on, as not to give away massive spoilers (seeing her ahead of time would’ve been a major buzzkill!). In the Thor: Ragnarok trailers, the background of certain scenes changed from production to the finished product (compare the scene of Cate Blanchett‘s Hela destroying Mjolnir in the first trailer and the movie).

So, what does this mean? It’s possible some of these scenes were thrown in to throw fans for a loop — or just to avoid spoiling the series’ twists and turns. After all, we already knew Loki was at Stark tower because he was there in The Avengers, just as we knew he lived on Asgard and wanted the throne. But the Citadel at the End of Time? Yeah, it would’ve been tricky to feature that in a trailer.

Theory #2: It’ll Be Used in Season 2

It’s possible we haven’t seen the last of some of these scenes, especially if Loki variants were involved. We don’t know if the Loki we saw in the Asgard scene was our Loki or a different Loki entirely, but if the latter is the case, it’s possible King Loki is still going to show up in Season 2.

While our Loki has grown past his craving for power (he just wants Sylvie to be OK!), it seems safe to say most Lokis probably haven’t…and with the multiverse unleashed, there could be several versions of Loki ruling over several realms. Thus, that footage of Loki on the throne just might reappear next season, with a new Loki, too.

Theory #3: The Scenes Were Cut

Unfortunately, this option seems most likely. “For All Time. Always.” had much to accomplish in its less than an hour of runtime, so it couldn’t get hung up on flashbacks or imagined scenarios (and director Kate Herron has said the finale was still being edited as the show was airing). If the “King Loki” and “Glorious” Loki footage was originally intended to air in the finale, it’s possible Loki saw just what Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong) was telling him he could have if he cooperated and went back to the Sacred Timeline: Victory over the Avengers and a kingdom to rule.

Whatever happened to them, it’s a bummer we didn’t see those moments. But there’s still plenty to love about Loki, and we can’t wait to see what the show’s second season has in store for us when it airs.

Loki, Season 1 Now Streaming, Disney+