‘Loki’ Returning — Which Other Disney+ Marvel Series Do You Most Want to Continue? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Loki Season 1 finale, “For All Time. Always.” and Black Widow.]

There was good news and bad news for Loki fans on July 14. First, the bad news: The season finale dropped. The good news: It revealed that’s not the end of Tom Hiddleston’s series.

“Loki will return in Season 2,” according to a stamp on the God of Mischief’s file in the mid-credits scene. This marks the first Marvel series on Disney+ to be renewed, though it is the third (after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) to be released.

That pickup was certainly great news considering how the Loki Season 1 finale ended, with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains/a version of Kang the Conqueror(?) (Jonathan Majors), changes to the TVA, (way) too many branches on the Sacred Timeline, and Mobius (Owen Wilson) not recognizing Loki.

We know that WandaVision won’t be getting a second season, with Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) saying “it’s definitely a limited series” in a conversation with Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) for Variety in June. (Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and the show’s Emmy nominations came in the Limited Series categories.)

“Yes to an evolution of storyline, probably and inevitably in many different capacities,” Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige said (via Deadline). That includes Olsen appearing in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film.

As for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the title card underwent a change at the end of its finale, becoming Captain America and the Winter Soldier after Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson picked up the shield. There are rumors of a Captain America 4 movie, suggesting that the rest of his story is continuing on the big screen. It’s not yet known if Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes would be part of that (though you will hear him in the animated What If…? premiering on August 11). With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier considered a Drama Series for the Emmys — Don Cheadle was nominated for Guest Actor — it doesn’t sound like a Season 2 has been completely ruled out.

But this doesn’t rule out the possibility of any of these characters’ stories continuing on Disney+ in another series. They and the MCU movies are all connected — just look at the post-credits scene of Black Widow teeing up the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

