‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Goes on One Last Ride (Title of Your Sex Tape!) in Final Poster (PHOTO)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is getting sentimental for its final season poster which references one of the show’s longest-running jokes.

In the image, shared by the cast members on social media, the Nine-Nine team stands triumphant in front of the Brooklyn Bridge with a tagline typed right above the series name. “One Last Ride,” the tagline reads, but upon further inspection, there is another smaller line written beneath it in brackets.

“Title of your sex tape,” it reads, a silly nod to one of Jake Peralta’s (Andy Samberg) jokes of choice (think The Office‘s Michael Scott and “that’s what she said.”).

Also in the lineup: Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), his dog Cheddar, Jake, Terry (Terry Crews), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller).

Season 8 arrives on Thursday, August 12, and will say goodbye to the characters fans have come to love since Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s premiere in 2013. In the farewell season, Jake faces new challenges and the rest of the squad works to balance their personal and professional lives.

As avid fans will recall, the series originated on Fox but after its cancellation on the network in 2018, fan campaigns helped revive the show at NBC where it’s been airing for the last few runs. Don’t miss out on this “One Last Ride,” catch Brooklyn Nine-Nine when it returns this August.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, August 12, 8/7c, NBC