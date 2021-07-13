Emmys 2021: Emma Corrin, Hugh Grant & More Stars React to Their Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and we’re hearing from those whose work was recognized.

HBO (including HBO Max) had the most with 130, while Netflix was a close second with 129. As for the shows with the most nominations, The Crown and The Mandalorian have 24, WandaVision received 23, and The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live got 21.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday, September 19 at 8/7c on CBS, with Cedric the Entertainer as host. After a mostly remote ceremony last year, there will be a limited in-person audience (of nominees and their guests).

Check out some of the reactions below, and stay tuned as we continue to add more as we hear from the nominees:

Emma Corrin, The Crown, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

“‘It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!’ Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It’s an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don’t want to wake up from – I’m so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!”

Billy Porter, Pose, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

“I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!”

Hugh Grant, The Undoing, Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“I’m extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors – especially Nicole.”

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

“Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise. How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?”

Dan Fogelman (Creator/Executive Producer), This Is Us, Six Nominations Including Outstanding Drama Series

“Thank you to the Television Academy – what lovely company to be in. We can’t wait to take selfies with everyone. And congrats to the entire This Is Us family. You made one of my favorite seasons during an impossible time and I’m crazy about all of you.”