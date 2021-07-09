‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Casts Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i continues to expand as New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj have joined the much-anticipated spinoff.

Set in the Aloha State, the new series follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, and her team as they balance duty to family and country. Tennant and her crew investigate high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Tarrant will play Kai in a lead role opposite Lachey. Kai is the newest member of Tennant’s team and has a special ability to blend into the island while investigating serious crimes. With his carefree, wave-catching days behind him, Kai focuses on the job at hand while taking care of his ailing father and reconciling with his complicated past.

See Also 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Begins Production With Traditional Hawaiian Blessing (PHOTOS) Production for the newest 'NCIS' spinoff kicked off at Mokulē‘Ia Beach on Oahu with a traditional Hawaiian blessing in honor of its host Hawaiian culture.

Gjokaj, meanwhile, will have a recurring role in the series as Joe Milius, a high-ranking Navy Captain and commander of Pacific Fleet. Milius clashes with Tennant as she investigates the death of an officer who was piloting a top-secret experimental aircraft that crashed into a cliff. Despite his battles with Tennant, Milius can’t help but have a begrudging respect for her.

Tarrant has starred in a number of New Zealand series, including When We Got To War, Filthy Rich, and the soap opera Shortland Street. He also played a rebel leader in the 2021 sci-fi apocalyptic film Night Raiders, executive produced by Taika Waititi. His next project is Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series.

Gjokaj is best known for his roles as Victor in the sci-fi series Dollhouse and as Daniel Sousa in Agent Carter and the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s also had recurring roles in series such as The Rookie, Extant, Emergence, and Major Crimes.

The two new stars join the previously announced Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. The series is created and executive produced by NCIS: New Orleans‘ Christopher Silber and Jan Nash and SEAL Team‘s Matt Bosack.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Fall 2021, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS