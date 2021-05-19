‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: There’s a New Crime-Solving Team in the Aloha State (VIDEO)

Meet the newest NCIS team on CBS.

The franchise expands to the Aloha State for the 2021-2022 season, with NCIS: Hawai’i (airing Mondays at 10/9c) joining NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles in the primetime lineup. (NCIS: New Orleans is ending after seven seasons on May 23.) It features the franchise’s first female lead, Vanessa Lachey, starring as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, Jane Tennant. The cast also includes Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Jason Antoon as Ernie, and Noah Mills as Jesse.

Jane, who’s also a mother of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, has thrived and risen through the ranks through her confidence and strategy in a system that pushes back on her at every step. She and her team of specialists balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself.

“I think Hawaii is the perfect setting for NCIS in the next chapter of the franchise so to speak,” Lachey says. “There’s so much beauty there. There’s so much culture there. It’s like a melting pot.”

Watch the teaser below for more from Lachey and clips from the two ongoing series in the franchise.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. Larry Teng is an executive producer and directed the pilot.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Fall 2021, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS