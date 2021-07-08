Sophia Brown has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming The Witcher spinoff series The Witcher: Blood Origin, Variety is reporting.

The British actress will play warrior-turned-singer Éile, “an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess,” according to the show’s Twitter. “Her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent.”

Brown has previously appeared in the series Giri/Haji, with other television credits including The Capture, Marcella, Guerrilla, EastEnders, Genius, and Casualty. Jodie Turner-Smith was initially cast in the role but exited the series due to scheduling conflicts.

On July 6, Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Star Trek: Discovery) joined the cast as Scían, “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves.” Also joining the cast is Game of Thrones and Vikings alum Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, a member of a clan of warriors who have sworn to protect the king.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the original series, Blood Origin will follow the creation of the first Witcher and show the events that lead to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” the merging of the worlds of men, monsters, and elves into one.

Showrunner Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer alongside Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown, Sean Daniel, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko. Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher book series, will join the series as a creative consultant.

