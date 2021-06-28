WitcherCon Schedule: Panels With the Stars, Plus Season 2 Surprises

As you wait for new Witcher content — the premiere date for the second season of the Netflix series has yet to be announced — there’s good news: an entire event dedicated to it is taking place on Friday, July 9.

WitcherCon, a global virtual celebration of The Witcher, will be streamed on both Netflix and CD PROJEKT RED’s YouTube and Twitch channels and will be available for co-streaming. It will air twice (at 1/12c and 9/8c), with both streams featuring unique, exclusive content.

While a new game won’t be announced, the celebration of the Witcher universe and its community, hosted by Julia Hardy, will feature “epic reveals and Season 2 surprises,” the promo (below) promises.

Check out the schedule and descriptions of the panels below:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Panel Guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion

Destinies collide when the cast and showrunner of Netflix’s The Witcher draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards — prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panelists take us through their journey of filming Season 2.

CD PROJEKT RED’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games

For over 13 years, the Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise

Geralt of T-Rivia

Panel Guests: Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

It’s a meeting of the Witcher masterminds as key creators of the Witcher games and The Witcher Netflix series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games

Panel Guests: Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Łukasz Woźniak

From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience The Witcher’s expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz

To close out WitcherCon, fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store…