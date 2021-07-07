‘The Boys’: Vought News Network Video Series Will Bridge Seasons 2 & 3

If you’ve been wondering what’s been going on in the world of The Boys since the Season 2 finale, you’re going to love this news. Amazon has launched a new video series bridging the gaps between the second and third seasons.

Vought News Network’s episodes of “Seven on 7,” each with seven stories and a commercial, will drop on the seventh of every month. VNN anchor Cameron Coleman, played by Matthew Edison, will also appear in Season 3 of The Boys (the premiere date for which has yet to be announced).

“Since the very start of The Boys, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN,” showrunner Eric Kripke explains in a statement. “We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in world canon, serving up brand new information that bridges the story gap between Seasons 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

The first episode is now out, with Cameron Coleman providing an update on what’s going on with Homelander (Antony Starr) after Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) deception, the U.S. military on the proposal to let superhumans serve, the Dawn of the Seven film, and more. Watch it below.

VNN episodes serve as an anchor series for the newly launched, in-world channels for Vought International on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

As we wait for news on the Season 3 premiere date, we know that among the new characters joining the Amazon series are Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Sean Patrick Flanery‘s Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler‘s Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva‘s Supersonic.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video