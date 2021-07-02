‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Casts Its Newest Little Liars

The newest Pretty Little Liars reboot has found its set of Little Liars. Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Strangers, Evita, Kally’s Mashup) are set to star in the HBO Max series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Kinney will star as horror movie buff and aspiring director “Tabby,” alongside Reficco as “Noa,” a track star looking for normalcy after spending a summer in juvie.

The “horror-tinged drama” will take place within the PLL universe but will feature new characters in a new town outside of the fictional Rosewood, Pennsylvania. It also seems that the notorious A hasn’t disappeared just yet!

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own,” reads the HBO Max synopsis.

Kinney’s additional television credits include American Horror Story: Asylum, Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways, and Disney’s Girl Meets World. She recently starred in the Disney Channel original movie Zombies 2 and will be returning for the franchise’s third installment.

Along with starring in Nickelodeon’s Latin American show Kally’s Mashup, Reficco has several stage credits to her name. She previously starred as Natalie in the Broadway Center Stage production of Next to Normal and as “Young Evita” in the Encores! Production of Evita at New York City Center. She is currently filming the Netflix feature Strangers, starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The upcoming series comes from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, known for his work on Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). The PLL franchise is based on Sara Shepard’s book series of the same name.

Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will direct the show’s first two episodes, and production is set to being this summer at Upriver Studios in New York. The show is the third PLL spinoff after Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Coming Soon, HBO Max