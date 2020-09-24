'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Reboot Ordered to Series at HBO Max

"It's not what you think, bitches," A promises.

Yes, A is back, for a new generation of Liars with new secrets in a new town, as HBO Max has ordered Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin straight to series. The reboot, from executive producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, was first reported as being in the works on September 2.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own," HBO Max teases. (So get ready for more texts from A, just like the girls in the original?)

"In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars," the description concludes.

In discussing honoring the original series, which ran for seven years from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family/Freeform, Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive producer and writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring said in a statement, "We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

"Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can't wait," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, added.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also serve as executive producers. The series is based on Sara Shepard's bestselling series of books.

The original PLL followed friends Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Lucy Hale (Aria), Ashley Benson (Hanna), Shay Mitchell (Emily), and Sasha Pieterse (Alison, who wasn't dead like everyone thought), and a mysterious A who threatened to expose their secrets. It led to two spinoffs, Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, with a season each, in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Coming Soon, HBO Max