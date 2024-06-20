‘PLL: Summer School’ Bosses & Chandler Kinney Break Down Tabby’s Final Girl Run. Also: Who’s the Next Killer?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’s Season 2 finale, “Final Exam.”]

Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot just closed the book on Season 2, and Chapter 18 left us with a lesson in not messin’ with Chandler Kinney‘s Tabby. And how to do horror sequels right.

After seven episodes of being stalked by Bloody Rose Waters—the gruesomely masked woman revealed to be the mother of Tabby and Imogen’s (Bailee Madison) murdered rapist, Chip Langsberry—the story took a major twist in the season finale as we learned that Tabby’s former movie-theater boss Wes (Derek Klena) was also in on the bloodbath: He was filming it all for his “untitled Millwood Massacre” feature and had riled up Spooky Spaghetti users online to lead “a reckoning” with the Liars. (Think January 6, but for cinema-incels.)

This all led to a showdown between Tabby, Wes, and Bloody Rose’s acolytes that was straight-up horror-movie madness. Fittingly, it was also a perfect way to clarify the connection between this season’s killings and the show’s original antagonist, Rose’s other son, Archie. There was a candlelit church-set confession, a jump through a stained glass window, a chase through the woods where Tabby kicked eight layers of masked-moron butt, even a rundown ramshackle hideaway that gave Tab shades of Jason’s cabin from Friday the 13th Part 2, complete with a nod to the film’s score.

Speaking of that underrated sequel, Wes even met his eventual demise at the end of a very Voorhees-esque pitchfork, courtesy of a Tabby hellbent on stopping A) a killer who planned to B) use a Black woman’s trauma for his whitewashed shade of storytelling. It was a delicious death.

“Season 1 was Imogen as the ultimate Final Girl, and we focused on the death of her mother and solving that mystery,” explains Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who co-created the reboot with Lindsay Calhoon Bring. So when they approached Season 2, it became clear “that Tabby would be sort of the secret, ultimate final Final Girl” this time around.

“Knowing that we were heading towards a reveal of this all being a movie and that Tabby is our resident amazing black female filmmaker, it felt like everything was going in that direction,” echoes Calhoon Bring. This way, Aquirre-Sacasa adds, “We could be in dialogue with horror-noir tropes that we talk a lot about in [the show] and that really informed kind of the reveal of Wes as the villain and his crazy philosophy about filmmaking. And also, Chandler is such an incredible actor… She was so ready for that last episode and she was so dialed in. It was a brutal shoot, as you can imagine. And she was so there and ready for it. It was incredible.”

What nobody was ready for was the actors’ strike last May, which meant filming part of Summer School well after the leaves had changed. “We were originally set to shoot this during summer, which would’ve still been hard and taken a toll, but Chandler’s out in the middle of the woods, in the freezing cold in the snow playing summer,” says Calhoon Bring. “She’s fighting people, she’s running from people and she’s giving a tour-de-force emotional performance in the church over and over and over again. And she just showed up, so ready, so prepared, so excited to tell Tabby’s story in this way. And we couldn’t be more thankful for her. And we just thought she absolutely killed it.”