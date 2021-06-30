‘The Chair’: Sandra Oh Takes Charge in Netflix’s First Look at the Comedy (VIDEO)

Netflix is giving viewers their first look at Sandra Oh‘s upcoming comedy The Chair ahead of its August premiere with a sneak peek at the opening scene.

The Chair follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at the prestigious academic institution known as Pembroke University. In the first look tease, Dr. Kim is seen walking on the snowy New England campus as she walks to her office.

When she enters the space and begins to settle in some of the comedic elements take over including a seemingly gifted name tag adorned with some colorful language and a rickety chair that can’t seem to contain the new occupant.

This is just a taste of what’s to come in the series which also follows Dr. Kim’s unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. The six half-hour episode season is executive produced and written by showrunner Amanda Peet.

Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino also serve as executive producers alongside Peet who writes with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer. All six installments are being directed by Longino.

And don’t miss the star-studded cast of characters in the comedy, including Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla among others. Stay tuned for the series, and check out the sneak peek of The Chair, below.

The Chair, Series Premiere, Friday, August 20, Netflix