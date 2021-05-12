Sandra Oh Netflix Comedy ‘The Chair’ from Amanda Peet & ‘GOT’ EPs Sets Premiere

Sandra Oh‘s taking a break from the drama and taking a whack at comedy with Netflix’s forthcoming series The Chair.

The six-episode half-hour series from showrunner Amanda Peet is slated to debut Friday, August 27 on the streaming platform. The Chair follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, as she navigates her new role as Chair of Pembroke University’s English department.

While Ji-Yoon is faced with many unique challenges as the first woman to fill the department chair, she also has to grapple with being one of the few staff members of color at the university.

Joining Oh for the comedy are Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse as Dean Paul Larson, and Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

Along with the premiere announcement, Netflix also unveiled a fun newspaper graphic from the university’s Pembroke Daily, which announces Ji-Yoon’s appointment to the department chair.

Written by Peet with Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer, The Chair is directed by Daniel Gray Longino. Game of Thrones‘ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss serve as executive producers with Peet, Oh, Longino, and Bernie Caulfield.

The Chair, Series Premiere, Friday, August 27, Netflix