‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Returns With 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere (VIDEO)

Get ready for a summer full of laughs with everyone’s favorite Queens native! Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is back with a teaser trailer and premiere date for its upcoming second season, which premieres on Comedy Central on August 18 with a special two-episode event.

Based on the actress’ real life, the series follows the titular Nora (Awkwafina) as she navigates being a young adult while living with her father (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), and cousin (Bowen Yang) in Queens, NY.

The 10-episode second season will feature several new directors, including BD Wong’s television directorial debut. Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Bill Benz (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad), and Steven Tsuchida (Younger) are also set to direct.

The half-hour comedy was created and is executive produced by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao. Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First serve as executive producers alongside Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin. Tara Power works as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Sean Fogel as an additional producer.

Check out the Season 2 teaser below!

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, August 18, 10/9c, Comedy Central