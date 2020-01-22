How Much Does 'Nora From Queens' Borrow From Awkwafina's Own Life? (VIDEO)

When the title of your show is Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and your real name is Nora and you did grow up in Queens.. well, it makes sense viewers would be wondering how much the new Comedy Central series mirrors the actress' own life?

In the already-renewed sitcom, which premieres January 22, Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) plays Nora Lum from Queens, a 20-something woman who lives with her grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn, Orange is the New Black) and father (BD Wong, Mr. Robot). Viewers will watch as Nora tries to figure out life while working as as a ride share driver and enduring the occasional clashes with her seemingly perfect cousin (Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang).

The Golden Globe winner (for the 2019 dramatic film, The Farewell), along with co-stars Chinn and Wong, stopped by to talk to TV Insider at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. In addition to admitting to more than a few similarities between her own life and the show, she also raved about her dream-casting of Chinn and Wong as her grandmother and father in the series.

Awkwafina also shared how much creative license Comedy Central gave her for the show, and she teased one episode where viewers will see "BD like you've never seen BD before."

Watch the full video interview above!

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Wednesdays, 10:30/9:30c, Comedy Central