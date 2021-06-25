‘Schmigadoon!’: Cecily Strong & Keegan-Michael Key Enter Musical World in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has unveiled their first trailer for its new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key.

Arriving globally on Friday, July 16, Schmigadoon! is executive produced by Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels, Barry Sonnefeld, and Andrew Singer. Co-created by showrunner Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, the series features all-new original songs all penned by Paul.

Viewers are getting a peek at some of those tunes which make up the sounds of the musical town known as Schmigadoon. The series serves as a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, seeing Strong’s Melissa and Key’s Josh transported to the magical spot after losing their way during a rainy hike.

When the pair enter the pastel-colored fantasy world, they can’t help but notice that everyone there sings. “Must be something they do for tourists,” Melissa says, but something definitely seems off. After spending a brief spell in Schmigadoon, their attempt to exit the town goes awry as they find themselves stuck there.

Already struggling with their relationship before arriving in Schmigadoon, Melissa and Josh learn they have to find “true love” before they’ll be able to leave. Cue the hijinks. The six-episode season will kick off with two installments on premiere day followed by a single episode dropping each Friday.

Joining Strong and Key in the musical series are stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, and Martin Short. Catch the first look, below, and don’t miss Schmigadoon! when it arrives on Apple TV+ this summer.

Schmigadoon!, Series Premiere, Friday, July 16, Apple TV+