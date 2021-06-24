HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Series Premiere to Air on the CW

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan.

The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.

The new series explores how much social media and New York have changed in the years since the original series ended. The reboot, developed by showrunner Joshua Safran (who also serves as writer and an executive producer, as he did on the original), goes back to the Upper East Side and follows the lives of a new generation of New York private school teens introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The new Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. It’s based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling novels and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Joining Safran as executive producers are Schwartz, Savage, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo. Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer.

