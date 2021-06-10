HBO Max Releases the First Official Trailer for ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot (VIDEO)

After months of teases and drip-fed details, HBO Max has finally unveiled the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot.

“Did you miss me? I know I’ve missed you,” Kristen Bell‘s mysterious “Gossip Girl” narrator says in the clip as she prepares to wreak havoc in the lives of the students attending Constance Billard and St. Jude’s. Ditching her blog for a much more modern-day Instagram account, the “Gossip Girl” is once again ready to expose the secrets of Manhattan’s super-rich and uber elite teens.

Appropriately set to Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids,” the trailer (watch below) gives viewers a glimpse of the new cast, as well as lots of shots of the New York City skyline, rowdy parties, fashion catwalks, and plenty of kissing and secret rendezvous.

The trailer also provides an idea of where the new story will begin. After new girl Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) moves to Constance Billard, the school’s popular clique, led by Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), takes her under their wings. However, there might be more to Zoya than meets the eye, and with the infamous “Gossip Girl” back on the scene, it may not be long before everything is out in the open.

Debuting on Peacock on July 8, the teen drama series also stars Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), Tavi Gevinson (The Twilight Zone), Emily Alyn Lind (Sacred Lies), Zion Moreno (Control Z), and newcomers Evan Mock and Savannah Lee Smith.

Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original Gossip Girl, developed the reboot for HBO Max and will again write and executive produce. Fake Empire’s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who adapted the original series from the Cecily von Ziegesar novel series, will also serve as executive producers alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer, Karena Evans directs two episodes, and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

Gossip Girl, premieres July 8, Peacock