Jennifer Aniston Tells Howard Stern About Actor Who Had an ‘Attitude’ on ‘Friends’ Set

The HBO Max Friends reunion special has come and gone, but the show’s stars are still thinking back about their time on the popular NBC sitcom, including Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 23, the Morning Show star opened up about an unnamed male actor who had an “attitude” on set. “It was as if they were just too above this to be on a sitcom,” she recalled. “I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.'”

She continued: “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just s****ing on it.'”

Stern tried guessing at who the actor in question could have been, at one point suggesting Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s (Courteney Cox) love interest Dr. Richard Burke in several episodes. “It was Tom… you just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is,” Aniston joked, before adding that, “Tom has an angel’s halo over his head; it’s just a permanent halo over Tom’s head.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress did state that the mystery actor did later show regret for his actions. “The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior,'” she explained.

During the interview, Aniston also touched on her relationship with her ex-husband and fellow Friends guest star Brad Pitt. Last year, the former couple reunited for a fundraising table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which Aniston described as “absolutely fun.”

“Brad and I are buddies; we’re friends,” she continued. “We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause.”