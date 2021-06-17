Watch as ‘Friends’ Stars do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden (VIDEO)

The Friends reunion hype is still going and landed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night, where Jennifer Aniston admitted to being the cast member with the stickiest fingers.

Corden invited the Friends stars — Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Aniston — onto his show for a special edition of Carpool Karaoke, this time taking place in a golf cart on the Warner Brothers studio lot. The group blasted out the iconic Friends theme song as they drove around the lot where the popular NBC sitcom filmed for ten seasons, including the recent reunion streaming on HBO Max.

Following the studio tour, the late-night host joined the gang on the Central Perk cafe set, where he grabbed a coffee and grilled the cast members with some juicy behind-the-scenes questions. For example, when asked who broke character and laughed the most whilst filming, everyone immediately pointed at Kudrow, including Kudrow herself. “I’m the worst. I have no training, no discipline,” she said. However, Schwimmer added that “[Kudrow] has the best laugh ever.”

It was Aniston, however, with the biggest revelation when she confessed to taking home many of Rachel’s outfits, some of which she still wears to this day. And she didn’t just stop at Rachel’s wardrobe; she helped herself to many of Monica’s clothing too. “She still has so many shoes from Friends,” Cox stated.

The chemistry was clearly still evident amongst the cast and LeBlanc explained why that made Friends such a fun show to work on. “We spent a lot of time in these sets, had a lot of laughs,” he said. “Some of it made it on the camera, but the funniest stuff, like, that happened between us that never made it to TV, those are like the memories we keep talking about.”

The Late Late Show, Weekdays, 12:37 am/11:37pm c, CBS