’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Romance, Respect & Rivalries (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 8 “All Shook Up.”]

A romantic getaway, another sisterly blow-up, a very awkward silent treatment, and hypnosis — it’s just another episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After!

Elizabeth attempts to smooth things over with her family after their last outing ahead of their next planned one. (One guess how that goes.) Kalani and Asuelu take their romantic trip, which has its ups and downs. Brandon has it out with his parents after they disregard his and Julia’s request. And Tiffany’s about to do a test run to see what her future may hold.

Read on to find out which couple may be in a better place, who has taken an important step for her health, and more.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Following her fight with her sister Becky during a family outing on a yacht, Elizabeth isn’t sleeping well and is reconsidering attending an upcoming family reunion. (The plan is to travel, all together, for 16 hours in an RV. That spells disaster.) However, her husband Andrei doesn’t agree because he wants to make sure to keep bonding with her father, Chuck, for his professional future. But can the sisters fix their relationship? Elizabeth’s not sure.

Her meeting with Becky and Jenn only seems to solidify that uncertainty. Rather than make peace, as Elizabeth had hoped to do by reaching out to her sisters, Becky blames Andrei, Elizabeth defends her husband, and everyone pretty much just yells. They do take a break when Elizabeth accidentally breaks a glass before getting right back into it. They’ll never agree. Elizabeth’s siblings question Andrei’s motives — to be fair, he hasn’t kept it secret that all he wants out of this is money to start his own business — while she refuses to let them talk to and about him as they have. The only thing they can agree on is not wanting to hurt their father by not attending this reunion or on the trip like they did on the yacht.

Natalie and Mike

On the day that Mike and Natalie are leaving his mother’s in Oklahoma, the atmosphere is downright frosty. Mike’s happy they spent time with his mom, but Natalie refuses to talk to Trish, who offers her a scarf. “I’m the big bad mommy,” Trish laughs it off. In response, Natalie goes and sits in the car, and when Mike and Trish follow her out, the subsequent fight goes nowhere. Natalie says Trish was disrespectful. Mike says she’s acting like a child. And, as they walk away, Trish tells her son to give Natalie $5,000 and send her back to Ukraine. Ouch!

Mike apologizes to his mom for his wife’s behavior and agrees that Trish didn’t do anything to offend her. (He’s apparently completely written off or forgotten about Natalie’s claim that Trish called her a hooker.) The awkwardness continues in the car to the airport and when Natalie goes straight to security rather than say goodbye to Trish. Mike, on the other hand, waits as long as possible before heading to the gate. Trish doubts their marriage is going to work, and it seems that Mike agrees with her. He plans to reevaluate his life with Natalie when he gets home.

Kalani and Asuelu

Ahead of their romantic getaway — with her mom Lisa coming to watch the kids — Kalani and Asuelu head to a sex shop, looking to spice things up. But, as Kalani stresses, while they do get along better when they have a healthy sex life, the trip is about more than that. They need to work on their communication, too.

That’s obvious when they get to their destination, which Asuelu kept as a surprise: a ranch resort, with cabins. It reminds Kalani of her “horrible teenage Mormon years,” and she admits, “I don’t like going places where I don’t know where I’m going because of this.” She gives him an A for effort, but a C- for the location.

But they do work on their communication, using exercises she found. First, they stare at each other for two minutes, and after, she says she felt like she could feel what he was feeling. It was helpful for Asuelu, too, because he thinks every time they talk and get angry, they don’t look at each other. For the next exercise, they have to say what they’d change about the other person. She doesn’t like the way he yells over her so she can’t say what she’s trying to talk about, while he misses their sex life before they had kids.

While they do have a breakthrough, however, Kalani now feels guilty that she hasn’t told him she went to see a lawyer and was considering divorce. She doesn’t expect him to take it well when she confesses.

Angela and Michael

Five weeks after her weight loss and breast reduction surgeries, Angela has shed 40 pounds and is feeling good about her transformation. Even though she’s still recovering, she knows she made the right choice. However, there is still one thing that she needs to do: stop smoking, as her doctor stresses during a virtual check-in. She’s creating an ulcer in her stomach and it will rupture, he warns her.

Angela has tried everything to quit smoking, she says, and it doesn’t help that her husband Michael isn’t supporting her. That just stresses her out more, which is when she picks up a cigarette. Off a suggestion from Natalie, the doctor’s patient coordinator, Angela goes to see a hypnotist. Thom has her smoke one last cigarette before he begins. He takes her back to her first cigarette and tells her to imagine there wasn’t one before trying to rewrite her history so she was never a smoker. After, she feels positive, but she worries she won’t be able to keep calm — and not smoke — with Michael giving her the silent treatment.

Julia and Brandon

Who had Brandon’s parents won’t listen and combine his dad’s 70th birthday party with a second wedding of sorts for Brandon and Julia? If you did, you win. Though the couple stressed that they didn’t want any acknowledgment beyond maybe a toast at the party, the room is half-decorated for them. Brandon’s parents, Betty and Ron, even invited Brian, who officiated their ceremony.

Brandon pulls his mother aside and tells her he feels disrespected and hurt, but Betty sees nothing wrong with what she did. She also thinks Julia’s turning her son against her. Brandon and Julia leave the party, and by the time the four sit down again, his parents seem to have had enough.

As Betty and Ron see it, they did something nice for the couple. Furthermore, when Brandon tells them of plans to move out, his parents don’t think he understands just how tough it will be for them to live on their own and pay bills. (They do only have Brandon’s income at the moment.) Don’t look to him for help, Ron tells his son. As soon as they can find a place, Brandon and Julia are leaving.

Tiffany and Ronald

Tiffany brings the kids to visit her mom, but she also has some bad news. While Christmas is a big deal for her family, Ronald wants them to come to South Africa for the holiday since the borders are now open. He also wants them to stay for three months. But while Tiffany misses him and wants to see him (and for the kids to see him), she also knows that she can’t go for that long. Rather, she’s planning to buy open-ended tickets and to use this to see if he has it together. Is he living well? How’s his financial situation? These are things she needs to know before he comes to the U.S. If he’s struggling, it’ll show her he’s not ready to take on the life of a father and a husband.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)