'The Morning Show' Season 2 Will Get 'an Amazing New Spark' From Julianna Margulies

This just in: The addictive drama about the behind-the-scenes dysfunction in the (fictional) UBA network's news division has added another powerhouse to the cast.

As TV journalist Laura Peterson, Julianna Margulies brings "an amazing new spark" to the team in Season 2, says The Morning Show executive producer Kerry Ehrin.

Considering the morning show coanchors—hotheaded newbie Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and steely veteran Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston)—went off script and exposed on-air what their company’s top exec knew about a sexual harassment scandal in the Season 1 finale of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series, perhaps Laura is being groomed as a replacement?

The Morning Show, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+