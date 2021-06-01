‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Mayim Bialik is a Big Hit With Viewers

Mayim Bialik began her two-week stint as Jeopardy! guest host on Monday night and, judging by the early fan reaction, it was a big success.

The long-running quiz show has seen a revolving door of guest hosts since the death of Alex Trebek last November, including the likes of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, actor LeVar Burton, and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. Bialik is only the second woman to have hosted the show, following journalist Katie Couric who stepped into the presenting role earlier this year.

“Pit in my stomach here on the east coast as @jeopardy starts soon-ish!!!!!!,” the Big Bang Theory star tweeted before Monday’s episode. “So nervous and excited. I never watch myself ever, but tonight I may have to. My kids are visiting me in NJ and they will tease me SO HARD but I think we will watch.”

Pit in my stomach here on the east coast as @jeopardy starts soon-ish!!!!!! so nervous. and excited, I never watch myself ever, but tonight I may have to. My kids are visiting me in NJ and they will tease me SO HARD but I think we will watch. eeek #MayimOnJeopardy pic.twitter.com/Nu4Q2dZrww — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 31, 2021

Bialik didn’t have anything to worry about as it quickly became apparent that she was a natural in the role. “It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy!,” she said at the start of the show. “I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn’t until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a PhD in neuroscience. I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine.”

Viewers took to social media to praise Bialik’s performance, with one Twitter user writing, “@missmayim is FANTASTIC behind the podium. Gracious. Smart. Fun. Impeccable diction & timing!” Many others shared similar sentiments, with another person stating, “@missmayim is crushing it on Jeopardy! Never have I ever been so excited for a guest host!!”

Bialik herself took to Twitter following the episode to share her thoughts and seemed happy with her debut, despite a couple of minor criticisms. “My kids were like, ‘What’s with your voice?'” she said. “First of all, that was me trying to put on my best Jeopardy! voice; I was trying to sound friendly and cerebral. But also, I did those Jeopardy! episodes right after I wrapped Call Me Kat, and that is what vocal burnout sounds like.”

So I never watch myself back on camera. Like… ever. But I did tonight with my boys because, well, it’s @Jeopardy! Just wanted to share my thoughts & say thank you to those who tuned in!! 💙 Now I’m off to sleep because it’s bedtime for me over here on the East Coast. Night 💤🌙 pic.twitter.com/GfvHYMMU0S — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 1, 2021

Despite that, the Emmy-nominated actress felt good about her performance and actually liked watching herself on TV, something she never usually does. “It was very surreal to see myself there,” she explained. “I don’t know if I’ll get to watch every night, but I will say, it’s the only thing I’ve ever enjoyed watching myself in, mostly because I’m barely on camera.”

Check out more reaction to Bialik’s performance below:

Oh my goodness!! @missmayim is FANTASTIC behind the podium. Gracious. Smart. Fun. Impeccable diction & timing! I am going to really enjoy the rest of her time on #Jeopardy! Congratulations, Mayim!! You’re making Alex so proud! #womenofjeopardy — Patti M (@mamapatti55) June 1, 2021

.@missmayim is crushing it on @Jeopardy! Never have I ever been so excited for a guest host!! #mayimonjeopardy — Kas (@KRaux__) May 31, 2021

#MayimOnJeopardy You’re doing awesome I’ll be watching for the next two weeks — ben smith (@caryguy) May 31, 2021

I am really enjoying #MayimonJeopardy and am looking forward to the next two weeks! @missmayim — Debie N (@Devonshiredeb) May 31, 2021

