‘Virgin River’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Babies & a Potential Engagement (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Virgin River‘s third season has finally arrived and as per usual, the Netflix series is delivering plenty of juicy drama.

Following Season 2’s cliffhanger ending, it appears that Jack (Martin Henderson) is back on his feet, much to the concern of his love Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge). “It’s only been three weeks, you need to take it easy,” she advises.

“Is this a nurse thing or are you trying to get me alone?” he asks her suggestively in return. The trailer is filled with steamy scenes between the pair who could be headed for some rough terrain as they evaluate their next step in life together.

With Jack’s baby mama Charmaine (Laura Hammersley) taking a step back from the mix now that she’s found love with someone else, Mel begins to wonder if she should explore the option of motherhood. But will Jack be on board?

The series logline promised more drama is in store for its characters and among the Season 3 highlights are a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane, and a new romance, all of which will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The 10 episodes will feature Breckenridge, Henderson, and Hammersley alongside costars Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Anette O’Toole, and Chase Petriw. Based on the books by Robyn Carr, Virgin River is created by showrunner and writer Sue Tenney who serves as executive producer alongside Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry, and Carr.

Catch the first trailer for Virgin River‘s third season, below, and catch the show when it returns to Netflix this July.

Virgin River, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, July 9, Netflix