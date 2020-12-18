'Virgin River' to Return for Season 3, Plus Netflix Announces Casting Additions

Netflix's soapy drama Virgin River officially returns for Season 3 on the streaming platform.

Viewers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the burning questions posed in Season 2's finale are going (hopefully) to be answered. Returning for 10 additional episodes, expect to learn the fate of Jack (Martin Henderson), who was shot in the final moments of the last installment released.

Perhaps there's some reassurance in the fact that Henderson returns for Season 3 alongside Alexandria Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Lauren Hammersley, Sarah Dugdale, Jenny Cooper, Daniel Gillies, Chase Petriw, Marco Grazzini, and more fan favorites.

Season 3 also makes way for two new characters as Zibby Allen (The Flash, Grey's Anatomy) and Stacey Farber (Saving Hope, Diggstown) join the fray. Allen recurs as Jack's sister, Brie who is a smart and "ballsy" lawyer. Farber portrays Lilly's (Lynda Boyd) daughter, Tara Anderson.

As fans recall, Season 2 of the drama saw Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge) return to the titular northern Californian town where she reconnects with Jack and continues to plant roots.

For now, there is no official premiere date for Season 3.

Virgin River, Streaming now, Netflix