‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot on HBO Max Gets Premiere Month: Meet the New Cast

“That’s one secret I’ll never tell. You know you love me. XOXO Gossip Girl.”

Get ready to hear those words once again this summer, as HBO Max has announced that its reboot of Gossip Girl will premiere this July. “Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do,” reads the caption introducing the teaser on Twitter. “Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly.”

The reboot, which stars Whitney Peak, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Lee Smith, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, and Tavi Gevinson, takes place eight years after the original gossip website went dark. (Kristen Bell will be back as the narrator and voice of Gossip Girl.)

Now, there’s a new generation of private school teens in New York about to be introduced to Gossip Girl’s social surveillance. (This time around, will the person behind Gossip Girl make more sense than Penn Badgley’s Dan?) The reboot will show just how much social media and the city itself have changed since the original series (which aired six seasons from 2007 to 2012 on The CW).

HBO Max has also shared one word to describe each of the characters alongside portraits on Instagram: “perspective” for Peak’s Zoya Lott, “influence” for Alexander’s Julien Calloway, “power” for Smith’s Monet de Haan, “innocence” for Mock’s Akeno “Aki” Menzies, “privilege” for Brown’s Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, “freedom” for Doherty’s Max Wolfe, “grace” for Lind’s Audrey Hope, “style” for Moreno’s Luna La, and “ambition” for Gevinson’s Kate Keller.

The original series’ creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and executive producers Joshua Safran and Leslie Morgenstein return as EPs, joined by Gina Girolamo. Lis Rowinski is a co-executive producer.

