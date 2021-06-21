‘La Brea’, ‘4400’ & ‘Ghosts’: Disappearances & Reappearances Coming This Fall

What’s scarier than people simply vanishing? How about when those people suddenly reappear? You’ll get goosebumps from both scenarios with the new season’s dramas.

On La Brea (NBC), starring Natalie Zea (The Detour), a massive sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, and hundreds tumble in, landing in a dangerous primeval world. In the tragedy, a mother and her son are separated from her husband and daughter. Before they can even think about getting back together, they all have to survive!

The CW explores the other side of that good question in 4400, a reboot of the 2004–07 USA drama. The title refers to the number of overlooked, undervalued people who disappeared over the course of the last century; in one day, they return, no older and with no memory of what happened (shades of Manifest!). The reason they were brought back now is a mystery that needs solving. Joseph David-Jones (Arrow) stars.

And if you like comic relief with your scares, go for Ghosts (CBS). Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar inherit a country estate…inhabited by an eclectic group of specters.